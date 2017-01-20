Constitution Live-Read Reminds Americans to Uphold Values of Founding Document

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine hosted a live reading of the U.S. Constitution at the State House.

They say it was to commit to upholding the principles embodied by our nation’s most important document.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Many of us memorized our Constitution’s preamble when preparing for a test or presentation back in school. But how many Americans have read every word of the oldest and shortest Constitution of any major government in the world?

The ACLU of Maine gathered a diverse group of readers, including civil rights activists, police, sportsmen, and faith leaders to recite our entire Constitution, including each article and amendment.

“We all are coming together today to stand for those core values embodied by the US constitution- the values of equality, of liberty, of justice, and freedom for all people,” said Allison Beyea, Executive Director of the ACLU of Maine.

Organizers of the event say it was held to remind us all, citizens and elected officials of every political party, that the Constitution is a living, breathing document and that everyone needs to be held accountable to the law of the land.

“It’s not intended to be a protest. It’s just intended to be a reminder that the country is governed by a constitution,” said Bob Talbot, Member of the Board of Directors, ACLU of Maine.

As our country looks to the future and the balance of power shifts, the values expressed by the founding text of our nation tell us we are all created equal. And that equality transcends political affiliation or beliefs- we are one nation, one people, and we must embody the principles our country has been built on.