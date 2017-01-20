Belfast Citizens Mourn the “Death of Democracy”

Inauguration day. A historical moment as the 45th President is sworn into office.

But people in Blefast say they are mourning this moment as the “death of democracy.” Nancy Galland, a concerned citizen says, “I really am in mourning and I think this event today pulled out for all of us that sense of mourning and that sense of loss.”

As Lady Liberty laid in her coffin citizens spoke their concerns over President Donald Trump. Organizer of the event, Peter Baldwin says, “Our Country has great ideals. We have to work to realize them and I don’t see the ideas that our new President presents as making progress I see it as going backwards.”

Galland agrees saying, “That song, ‘You don’t know what you’ve lost until it’s gone’ keeps going through my head and we’re going to be losing things left and right because we don’t really have the power to stop him and he’s got the whole legislature behind him.”

But as the Declaration of Independence was recited, Lady Liberty began to rise. An event which organizers say symbolizes their hope. Baldwin says, “We’re here and we’re speaking out and we have dreams for a better world and when Lady Liberty rises up that sort of actualizes that dream.”

Galland says, “The fact that Lady Liberty stood in the end we have to keep hopeful and being here with other people like us that have the same feelings is very heartening. The thing about turning out and turning up is feeling the power of not standing alone. That you are not alone.”