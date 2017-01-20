Bangor Weighs In: Nation Should Come Together, Support New President

Not everyone made the trek to our Nation’s Capitol for the Inauguration. Many Mainers watched from afar as Trump took the oath of office.

Folks in Bangor say they’re looking ahead and hoping our nation can come together and support our new President.

“It’s going to be very interesting four years.”

“Today’s an important day to come together as a nation. And this is the hand we’ve been dealt and we have to move forward with it.”

“Donald Trump is going to be a good president. And wishing him to fail and his policies… I know not everyone does that, but I think if we just come together and support him, that we can definitely make America the way it was.”

“I am very fearful obviously. But at the same time, I’m very excited. Because there’s a large movement of love and coming together in creative stuff that’s going on to overdrive. People are reaching out and helping each other in ways that before the inauguration day they had been lying dormant.”

“But he isn’t just another politician that much is clear. So we’ll see.”

“Well half the issue going on nowadays, we’re divided Republican / Democrat. I’m a registered independent in the state. And I truly believe that as a country we’re better off as a whole than divided.”

“And empower each other, take care of each other, and try to put the bipartisan policies aside, and see each other as humans.”

“He’s good. We tried to vote for him. Other people were voting for Hillary because they wanted Hillary to be their new one. But a lot of people voted for Trump so Donald Trump is our new leader now. How does that make you feel, are you excited? Mhm. Today’s the day that he gets to be it, right? When you grow up, do you maybe someday want to become the next president? Uh huh!”