38 Food Pantries Receive Donations from Kennebec Savings Bank

38 food panties in Central Maine received donations courtesy of Kennebec Savings Bank.

Each pantry in Kennebec County received $400 worth of credit at the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The bank’s donation of more than $15,000 will provide 60,000 meals to 22 communities in Kennebec County to combat hunger and food insecurity.

“The community has been very good to us and it’s important for us to be able to give back to the community that has treated us so nicely over the years. We’ve been in existence since 1870, and our roots are here, and we want to give back to the community. And what better way than to share some of the dollars that we have earned to give back to the folks who are less fortunate in our community?” asked Andrew Silsby, CEO & President of Kennebec Savings Bank.

“We distribute more than 19-million meals across the state of Maine each year. Maine ranks ninth in the country in terms of food insecurity and first in New England,” said Erin Fogg, Vice President for Development, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

For more information on how to donate food or money to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, go to WWW.GSFB.ORG.