Wild Blueberries Coming to Maine School Lunches

They’re sweet and nutritious.

Now, wild blueberries will be seen more often on the trays of Maine students.

It’s due in part to a recent grant from the Maine Department of Agriculture.

Public schools nationwide are making more of an effort to ditch the canned goods, and choose fresh produce.

The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine is hoping a $50,000 grant proves fruitful in its efforts to get more wild blueberries on school menus.

“This is now a program that we’re trying to increase our participation with schools,” said Nancy McBredy, Executive Director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. “Not only just here in Maine, but throughout the entire nation.”

According to a recent USDA School Nutrition Guide, one pound of wild blueberries provides 25% more servings than the same weight of cultivated blueberries, making it a better value for schools.

“We have surpassed about 100 million pounds for three years in a row, so we have a lot of supply,” said McBredy. “And over 30 million school lunches served every day and 50 million school breakfasts served every day, there’s just an enormous opportunity for growth.”

At the Asa Adams School in Orono, wild blueberries are included in the salad bar during every school lunch.

“They love it,” said Kathy Kittridge, Food Service Director at the Asa Adams School. “So it’s important to have a variety of things available to us that we can introduce different things to the students.”

While the choices are endless when it comes to fruit, these youngsters are sticking with the local favorite.

“Probably blueberries.”

“Blueberries.”

“They’re like a combination of grapes and bananas.”

But there’s only one way to eat them.

“Frozen.”

“When they’re frozen, it’s like ice cream, but fruit. And it’s a lot healthier.”

“It’s nice that we are getting more nutrition while we’re eating, but it’s still yummy.”

“Federal rules require actually more servings of fruit and vegetables on a daily basis,” said McBredy. “And so wild blueberries just hit that sweet spot. Were affordable, we’re super nutritious, we’re healthy and kids love them so much. It’s the perfect combination.”

Nancy McBrady, Executive Director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, says this school initiative will yield a measurable increase in sales and a more stable market for wild blueberry growers and processors here in Maine.

The Wild Blueberry School Food Service Program will be kicked off in conjunction with USDA’s National School Breakfast Week nationwide in March.