Update: Arrest Made in Brewer Motor Inn Robbery UPDATED

Jan 18, 20174:57 AM EST
Yurchick, Anthony 1-17-16A Blue Hill man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery Tuesday morning in Brewer.

Anthony Yurchick, 49, was arrested last night and facing felony charges of robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

There were also warrants out for Yurchick from Hancock County.

A little before 5:30 am Tuesday a man with a firearm went in to the Brewer Motor Inn and demanded money.

He ran off after the robbery.

Officers searched the area, and used a K-9 from Ellsworth to track around the scene.

Police also searched a residence on Acme Rd. Tuesday.

