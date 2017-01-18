Sidney Man Killed in Overnight Snowmobile Crash

A Sidney man was killed after his snowmobile crashed overnight Wednesday.

According to the Maine Warden Service, 32 year old Jeffrey Fisher from Sidney, was found dead along the shoreline of Messalonskee Lake. He reportedly became separated from his friend while on a snowmobile ride.

Wardens determined Fisher crashed his snowmobile and was ejected onto rocks at the shoreline. They believe speed was a factor based on an initial witness statement as well as evidence at the scene.

This is Maine’s fourth snowmobile related fatality this season.