Rockland Woman Sentenced for Fire that Heavily Damaged Her Home

A woman from Rockland accused of setting her house on fire has been sentenced to three months in jail.

54-year-old Elizabeth Cole pleaded no contest last week to arson.

A judge also ordered her to pay $21,000 in restitution to her ex-husband.

Crews were called to their home on James Street a year-and-a-half ago.

The fire spread from the first to the second floor and heavily damaged the house.