‘Pride Of Madawaska’ Ready To Help Kick Off Inauguration

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage and three of the four members of Maine’s congressional delegation are among dignitaries attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

But no one from Maine is more excited than 29 students from Aroostook County who are going to help kick off the events Thursday evening.

Ben Meiklejohn (MICK-el-jon), conductor of the Pride of Madawaska, said his young musicians are ready to represent Maine — and small-town America. The event at the Lincoln Memorial will feature Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and more than 100,000 spectators.

Freshman trumpet player Shane Osgood said it’s going to be intimidating but also amazing to perform for such a large crowd in the nation’s capital.