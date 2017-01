Police Urge Drivers To Be On The Lookout For Deer

Drive slowly and watch for deer…that’s the warning from State Police.

They’re seeing a rise in the number of car crashes involving the animals.

Most they say are only causing damage and not injuries to people.

They do want to remind you to use extra caution at dusk and at night when visibility is limited and deer activity is more prevalent along roadways.

And they urge drivers to slow down and keep an eye on shoulders and sides of the road for deer.