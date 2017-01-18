Periods of Light Snow Tonight and Early Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm that brought the snow to mainly the southern half of Maine earlier today continues to move east away from New England. While the first storm continues to head out to sea well southeast of our region an upper level disturbance over southern Ontario is currently heading southeast towards Maine. The upper low will bring a period of snow to Maine beginning later this evening and continuing into the morning hours tomorrow. The bulk of the snow tonight will fall from the Bangor Region on north and generally about 1 to 3” will accumulate by the time it tapers off tomorrow morning, with most areas south of Bangor receiving between a coating and 1”.

As the upper level disturbance passes off to our east a ridge of high pressure will build east and control the conditions across Maine Friday and Saturday. The high will bring fair skies to Maine both Friday and Saturday, with temps running several degrees above normal. A backdoor cold front will swing south through New England Sunday, with just a few clouds, but a northerly breeze behind the front will usher a cooler airmass back into our region on a northerly breeze for later Sunday and Monday. A storm approaching New England from the southwest will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation to our area later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tonight: Periods of snow developing, with a light and variable breeze and low temps in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday: Morning snow showers, then variably cloudy, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest under 10 mph and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds late, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist