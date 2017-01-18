Mostly Cloudy With Snow Showers For Some Today

Highs will be seasonable today with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. Snow showers will stick will most throughout the day then taper off during the afternoon. Snow will remain light, therefore we are not expecting much in accumulation. A weak disturbance will move through Thursday morning bring another shot for snow showers tonight into Thursday. Temps on Thursday will warm into the 30s to possibly a few low 40s. Sunshine and above average temps stick with us Friday into Sunday with highs in the 30s on Friday. Then expect a few degrees warmer by Saturday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday stays quiet with highs in the 30s.

Today: Light snow likely during the morning mainly south and west of Bangor otherwise mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. East/northeast wind around 10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning snow shower then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the 30s.