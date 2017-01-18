Mostly Cloudy & Few Snow Showers This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a few lingering scattered snow showers possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s for highs this afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to pass through the area tonight bringing us a good chance for snow showers, the most numerous of which will fall from Bangor northward. A dusting to an inch or two will be possible in spots. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state tonight.

The upper level disturbance will move east of the area Thursday morning bringing the snow showers to an end. It looks like clouds will stick around for the remainder of the day Thursday. Temperatures will be above average with highs topping off in the 30s to near 40° Thursday afternoon. High pressure builds in to give us some nice weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature some sunshine and highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure building in from the north on Sunday will continue our nice stretch of weather with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-30s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 23°-33°, warmest along the coast. East/northeast wind around 10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely especially from Bangor northward. A dusting to an inch or two of accumulation possible in spots. Lows between 16°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible mainly during the morning. Highs between 31°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW