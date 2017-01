Mold in Manchester School Has Parents Concerned

Tonight in Readfield, parents plan to speak with the school board about mold at Manchester Elementary School.

We’re told it was first detected at the school in October but not tested until students began getting sick.

Experts confirmed there was mold in the building’s basement.

While the school is now taking action, some parents are concerned it took too long.

The meeting’s tonight at 6:30 at Maranacook Community High School.