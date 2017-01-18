Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Woman In Rockland

Fifteen years.

that’s the prison sentence of a man who kidnapped a woman of a street in Rockland.

29-year-old Shane Hall of Portland pled guilty.

charges against him include kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and eluding police.

Rockland police say in September, a woman who hall did not know was walking home from work near main street, when hall stopped his car, grabbed her and choked her until she passed out.

we’re told the woman came to in the vehicle and fought back, which made hall crash the car.