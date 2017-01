Man Dies After Crash in Vinalhaven

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around noon yesterday in Vinalhaven.

Deputies say 28 year old Patrick Gasperini suffered a medical issue prior to the crash based on statements he made to them at the scene on Lanes Island Road.

Witnesses told police that Gasperini was speeding when he ran head-on into a large tree, rolled about 100 feet, and came to rest in a group of rocks at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Gasperini was taken by LifeFlight and died later at the hospital.