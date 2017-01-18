Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teen

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl was arrested over the weekend, and the victim’s mother worries he may soon be free from jail.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Therrien was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop. He is charged with sexual assault of a minor and is currently being held on $5,000 cash bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Cheryl Keaton reached out to media, saying the victim is her daughter, and the alleged assault happened when she ran away from home.

She said she is contacting the media because she wants people to know what her daughter’s alleged abuser looks like.

“He took something from her I can’t get back. Her safety, her security, her trust. I can’t ever give that back to her,” Keaton said.

Keaton is worried that Therrien will make bail

“It’s frightening. I know she’s safe. I know he can’t get to her, I know he can’t hurt her right now, but that doesn’t mean sometime in the future he couldn’t try. And, that frightens me,” Keaton said.

When reached by phone Tuesday night, an official with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.