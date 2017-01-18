Maine’s Forest Economy Receives Federal Funding

Last summer, Maine’s forest economy was evaluated by the federal Economic Development Assessment team, otherwise known as EDAT. At a press conference in Passadumkeag, the results of the assessment were released and members of the Maine forest economy growth initiative announced they will create a strategic plan to determine the future demand and supply for wood products.

“Up until now, people have been in their own kind of channel,” Stephen Schaler, Director of the School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine. “’We look at this, we know this, we know this.’ And we’re really all in this together. So stepping back, getting people together and taking a global perspective on it and a true assessment of really where the opportunities are is really key.”

The plan will receive federal funding to help ensure its success.

“The U.S. Economic Development Administration is investing more than $990,000 at the University of Maine system to support the development of this road map for the future of Maine’s forest product sector,” announced Matt Erskine, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

EDAT also provided seven other strategies to help improve Maine’s forest economy that include commercializing products, identifying training needs, and focusing on new developments at the University of Maine.

“The university is a resource for the industry,” says Schaler. “It’s a resource for the communities. But it will help us be a stronger partner and provide that support.”

Another big focus will be redevelopment of vacant mills and the communities they were in.

“Why not redevelop those sites for an industrial use and bring them back to some sort of life and give these communities some hope?” asks former Town Manager Peggy Daigle.

Industry leaders hope the funding and new plans will help turn around a business they say has been in decline over the last several years.

“It’s important to have the report and to have these resources that I announced today and move it forward,” says Erskine. “There’s much more work to be done and we’re going to be there every step of the way to support as we can.”

If you would like to read EDAT’s full report, you can follow this link: https://www.eda.gov/pdf/201701-Maine-EDAT-final-report.pdf