King Statement on Commutation of Chelsea Manning, Pardon of James Cartwright 

Jan 18, 20177:03 AM EST
U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, released the following statement in response to the President’s commutation of Chelsea Manning and his pardon of James Cartwright:

“While every case is different and should be judged that way, I disagree with the President’s decisions today. Leaking classified information is a serious breach of national security protocols. I believe it would have been more prudent of the President to allow the criminal justice process to govern these cases.”

