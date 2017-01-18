Jury Adjourns Wednesday Night, Deliberations Continue Friday For Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Her Two Children

A jury adjourned Wednesday night and will continue Friday morning, in regards to the fate of a former Oakland woman accused of sexually abusing her two children, aided by her boyfriend.

28 year old Sarah Conway pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of her children before the trial began.

She went to trial on charges of unlawful sexual contact and gross sexual assault.

Conway and 38 year old Stephen Smith were arrested in 2015.

Last year, Smith was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to several sexual abuse charges involving the children, he testified in court yesterday.

Conway claims she was forced by Smith to have sex with one of her children.

She denies willingly sexually abusing either child and says she felt threatened by Smith.

The state argues she chose to remain complacent in the sexual abuse and knew of Smith’s predatory sexual behavior from the start of their relationship.

Authorities say, both children were under 6 when the abuse took place.