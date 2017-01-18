Hilltop Schools Holds Winnie the Pooh Day

Today is Winnie the Pooh Day.

Kids at Hilltop School in Bangor had a Winnie the Pooh-themed week in their classroom.

Today, the kids went on a honey pot scavenger hunt, read Winnie the Pooh books, and ate honey crackers.

Classroom leaders say Pooh Bear is a role model for the children. Emma Burr, Toddler Classroom Leader says, “We feel like Winnie the Pooh has a lot of strong morals in it that relate to the little kids like sharing and using kind words and just being an overall good, decent human being. It’s good to instill those core values at such a young age and hope that they carry them on into adulthood.”

The school puts on themed weeks for the kids throughout the year.