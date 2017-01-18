Healthy Start- Thyroid Awareness Month

On this morning’s healthy start talking about the importance of a healthy thyroid and what to do if you feel a lump. Thyroid and parathyroid diseases are her main interests. Thyroid disease is somewhat common and one of the most common things that she sees are thyroid nodules. The majority are benign, some are asymptomatic and remain stable over time – many don’t require treatment. However, some have nodules that continue to grow and cause symptoms like pressure or pain in the neck. Or even cosmetic concerns; these type of nodules need to be biopsied to check for thyroid cancer. There is a very simple procedure Dr. Mendoza is trained in and can perform right in her office.

For more information : Call 907-1187