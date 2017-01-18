Giacomo’s Keeps Name, But will Re-Open with New Owner

A popular downtown Bangor restaurant will be re-opening its doors with a new owner.

Giacomo’s will keep its name, but have Matthew Haskell at the helm.

He and his business partner signed the deal Tuesday.

The restaurant abruptly closed last month.

Haskell also owns Blaze restaurant in Bangor.

He plans to keep the Giacomo’s traditions alive and to add a few new touches.

“It’s great for Bangor, Maine. That’s the most important part,” said Haskell. “This corner is very visible and it’s very important to all the local businesses down here that it’s open and people see it when they go by. And having the windows closed is just not good for Bangor.”

After a few renovations and upgrades, Haskell hopes to have the restaurant open by the middle of next month.