Former Oakland Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Her Kids to Hear Jury’s Verdict

A jury is deliberating the fate of a former Oakland woman accused of sexually abusing her two children, aided by her boyfriend.

28-year-old Sarah Conway pled guilty to endangering the welfare of her children before the trial began.

She went to trial on charges of unlawful sexual contact and gross sexual assault.

Conway and 38-year-old Stephen Smith were arrested in New Hampshire in 2015.

Last year, Smith was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to several sexual abuse charges involving the children. He testified in court yesterday.

Conway claims she was forced by Smith to have sex with one of her children. She denies willingly sexually abusing either child and says she felt threatened by Smith.

The state argues she chose to remain complacent in the sexual abuse and knew of Smith’s predatory sexual behavior from the start of their relationship.

“Stephen Smith came into this relationship having already been extremely involved in child porn. He told her that. He told her two years before, I think it was two years before, he was watching child porn. He told my client that he had molested his kids well before he came into that relationship. That’s what he brought into the relationship. Sarah Conway did not want to see child porn, in fact Stephen said that she did not want to watch it. How could she be into this stuff like he says if she doesn’t even want to see it, let alone do it?” asked Defense Attorney Sherry Tash.

“She wasn’t under his control, she was making decisions. She had the phone, she had the job, she had the car,” said Paul Cavanaugh, Deputy District Attorney.

Authorities say both children were under six when the abuse took place.

The jury will continue deliberations Thursday.