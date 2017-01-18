Down East Community Hospital Expanding

Down East Community Hospital in Machias is expanding its emergency department.

A 1.5 million dollar project is no small undertaking for a town of just over 2,000 people.

“For a small community, that’s a lot of money, so I think that shows everybody how important it is to the community itself,” said Dennis Welsh, the hospital’s President/CEO.

It’s a vital expansion for Down East Community Hospital.

David Whitney, the hospital’s Board of Trustees President, says the emergency department is their cornerstone.

“I can’t imagine wanting to live here without Down East Community Hospital. I mean it’s that critical to our region,” Whitney said.

“I go down there and I see patients in the hallways lined up. They’re not feeling well. We need to create a better environment for these people,” said Welsh.

No more beds in the hallway – the new space will house seven private rooms.

It’s the first time in nearly 30 years major upgrades are happening – a moment necessary to mark, with a Sharpie of course.

Normally, beam raisings draw few employees.

“Well, that wasn’t what happened here today. They put the word out to the town, the next thing you know, I’m walking out to the site and there’s 50 or 60 people that just came because they wanted to be a part of it,” said Karl Ward, the Nickerson & O’Day President/CEO.

The beam undoubtedly a testament to the tight knit downeast community.

Down East Community Hospital is open during construction.

They expect to finish the expansion by the end of this year.