Do you think Maine Representative Chellie Pingree should attend the inauguration of Donald Trump? 

Jan 18, 20175:31 AM EST
Features, Question of the Day

Yes- 73% (816 votes)

No- 27% (304 votes)

Total Votes: 1, 120

