Coast Guard Sound Signals To Be Installed at Lighthouses

The Coast Guard is replacing obsolete foghorns with radio-activated sound signals at seven lighthouses along Maine’s coastline.

Officials say the sound signals will be installed in May at Halfway Rock, Matinicus Rock and Mt. Desert Rock.

They’ll also be installed on Great Duck Island, Petit Manan Island, Libby Island and at the Little River Lighthouse.

Sailors can activate the signals using a marine radio.