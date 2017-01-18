Bangor Police Want to Boost Marijuana OUI Patrol

The Bangor Police Department is taking steps to help officers identify when drivers are operating vehicles while high.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is offering grants for training on Evidence Based Impaired Driving High Visibility Enforcement.

This comes after the passage of the recreational marijuana referendum question on November’s ballot.

Bangor’s Assistant City Manager Michael Crooker sees it as the department working to keep up with the times.

“There will be some impaired driving training that will allow them to identify those things to potentially give flags or clues to the officers in terms of potential things that they need to further explore as part of that process that they undertake normally when they stop somebody” he said.

The OUI funding can be used between January 2017 and September 2017.

After being approved by the Government Affairs Committee the request for the grant funding will go before the full Bangor City Council on Monday.