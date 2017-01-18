Argyle Man in Prison for Raping Girl Sentenced for Sex Crime Involving Second Victim

A man from Argyle serving 18 years in prison for raping a young girl has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a second girl.

58-year-old Bert Francis is charged with 5 counts of unlawful sexual contact.

He was sentenced Tuesday to more than 3 years for the crime, which he’ll serve at the same time as the sentence on the first case.

Francis was indicted more than a year ago.

The new case involved another girl who was under the age of 12.

We’re told she decided to pursue the case while Francis was already in prison.

He was originally sentenced in 2004.

Once he’s out, his probation will be more strict, based on the second crime.