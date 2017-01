Afternoon Test Planned For Belfast Ammonia Warning Siren

If you live or work in Belfast, you might hear the sound of a warning siren today as they conduct their regular monthly test.

Penobscot McCrum will be testing the alarm from their Pierce Street facility at 1pm.

They say the sound will be a long steady tone followed by a pulsing tone and may last up to three minutes.

It’s to make sure their public warning system is working.