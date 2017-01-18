9 Years in Prison for Bangor Man who Robbed Laundromat Twice in a Week

A Bangor man will spend 9 years in prison for robbing the same Bangor laundromat twice in a week.

62-year-old David Thiede was sentenced Tuesday on state charges.

He pleaded no contest last month to robbery.

Last month Thiede was sent prison for three years for federal charges of violating his supervised release.

Thiede was convicted of armed robbery more than 15 years.

He’d just gotten out of federal prison when authorities say he held up Gold Star Cleaners at the corner of Third and Union Streets last January.

Thiede will serve part of his 9-year sentence while he’s in prison now, then continue the rest of it in state prison.