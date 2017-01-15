Few Degrees Warmer & Sunny For Sunday

By Sunday our temps will start another warming trend, under sunny skies we will warm into the upper teens to upper 20s. Winds will pick up between 6-11mph out of the northwest; this will make it feel below zero for wind chills all day Sunday. Monday will stay dry with a few more clouds around; highs will warm into the 20s to 30s. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds ahead our of next weather maker that will bring a chance for rain and snow by the evening. Highs will warm into the 30s; therefore we will have to watch closely where the freezing line sets up. Rain and snow showers stay with us into Wednesday with highs for everyone warming above freezing into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Showers linger into Thursday with highs once again for everyone warming above the freezing mark into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows between single digits and teens with winds out of the west between 3-6mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 6-11mph, wind chills will feel below zero for most of Sunday.

Monday: Mix of Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Rain/snow likely with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Chance for rain/snow with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.