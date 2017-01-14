Snowcon Brings Fun and Games to Bangor

Saturday marks Day One of the ninth year of a weekend gaming festival in Bangor.

Snowcon returned to the cross insurance center for the third time.

All games being played this weekend are either card, board or role-playing games.

Over one hundred games were available to play…including some that haven’t been released to the public yet.

Gamers have traveled from as far away as New York and Canada for the weekend.

“They’re coming from that far away because they’ve heard about the atmosphere, the friendliness and how welcoming the gaming community is here in Maine and they want to come here and enjoy playing games. It’s something they love to do. They want to take a whole weekend and do it. And what better thing to do than on a weekend in January in Maine?” says Co-Organizer Gibran Graham.

Snowcon continues tomorrow. doors open at the cross center starting at 8:00.