Residents React to Troy Mother’s Arrest for Murdering Infant Son

On Friday night, State Police arrested 32-year old Miranda Hopkins of Troy.

She has been charged with murder after the death of her seven-week old son, Jaxson.

“There was a 911 call made from the home early Thursday morning and when first responders arrived there, the infant was dead and state police were called in to investigate,” says Steve McCausland, Spokesperson for Department of Public Safety.

The call was made from Hopkins’ North Dixmont Road mobile home.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the infant with no results.

“Because it is a child’s death under the age of 3, it’s protocol that state police investigate those deaths and we had a team of detectives begin that investigation which took all day Thursday and into Friday as well,” says McCausland.

“After contemplation with the attorney general’s office, it was decided that Hopkins would be arrested and charged with murder and that’s what occurred Friday evening,” says McCausland.

Hopkins has two other young children–ages 6 and 8.

We’re told they’re staying with relatives as the investigation continues.

“The cause of death and the manner as well as the circumstances are being withheld at this point for the weekend,” says McCausland.

We spoke with people in Troy who were shocked to hear about the incident.

“Just how sad it is and the fact that she had two other children… It’s very sad,” says Norma Rossel.

Randolph West had not heard about the news when we spoke with him. This was his reaction after hearing the charges.

“Wow. I didn’t even hear about that. It hits you in the heart you know? It’s so close to home,” says West.

“Not a lot of stuff like that happens around here, you know, versus the big cities. It’s kind of shocking in a small community like this when something like that comes out,” says West.