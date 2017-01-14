Ray Bourque, NHL Legends in Bangor/Brewer for Hockey Fundraiser

BANGOR (WABI TV5/CW) Hampden Hockey beat Messalonskee today 4 to 2. The Broncos real big win however came later in the day…. Call it a life win…. NHL Legends in town to help raise money for the Broncos program. They stopped in to Hero’s in Bangor, to sign some autographs and spend time with some young players. Then tonight it was on to the rink… former Bruin and NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque the main attraction at both spots. 77 still has that smoothness as they floated around the rink at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer. Ray says there’s no better fundraiser than playing hockey…