Quiet & Cold Weekend Ahead

The weekend looks dry but staying chilly, highs on Saturday only reaching into the low teens to low 20s. Winds will stick around out of the northwest between 6-10mph. This will make it feel below zero for most of Maine all day on Saturday. By Sunday our temps will start another warming trend, under sunny skies we will warm into the upper teens to upper 20s and the winds will finally start to die back as well. Monday will stay dry with a few more clouds around; highs will warm into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds ahead our of next weather maker that will bring a chance for rain and snow by the evening. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s, therefore we will have to watch closely where the freezing line sets up. Rain and snow showers stay with us into Wednesday with highs for everyone warming above freezing into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. Winds will be between 6-10mph out of the northwest keeping windchills below zero for most of Maine.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper teens to upper 20s.

Monday: Mix of Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Wednesday: Chance for rain/snow with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.