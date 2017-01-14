Pro-Life Activists Gather in Augusta

Hundreds of folks met in Augusta Saturday morning for the largest pro-life gathering in the state.

Hands Around the Capitol met to mark forty-four years since the Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Both Governor Paul LePage and Congressman Bruce Poliquin were on hand.

Pro-life activists marched from St. Michael’s Parish to the Capitol to spread their message.

They stood in a circle around the Capitol and rang the Capitol Bell 44 times.

“We’re very hopeful that the new president will help us in our cause to defund Planned Parenthood to end the one million abortions that happen in America every year. The message is everyone is loved. even the unborn. adoption is always an option,” says Joshua Guillemette, a marcher.

A handful of pro-choice counter-protesters were also present at Saturday’s march.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says restrictions on abortions must be resisted, and that it should be up to a woman with counsel from her health care provider, family and faith.