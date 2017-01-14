Prized Maine Scallops Surge To Record Price Early In Year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fishing regulators say the state’s scallops have surged to a record high price at the docks this winter.

Fishermen harvest Maine scallops with dragging boats or by hand. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Marine Resources says the scallops are selling for about $13.50 per pound at the dock. They sold for $12.70 in 2015.

The state’s scallops are sought after in the culinary world and typically sell for about $20 to $25 per pound to customers, which is slightly more than other sea scallops.

Scallop season in Maine runs from December to April, with December often a busy month. But bad weather this December held back some of the fleet from getting on the water. The state is affording fishermen extra days at sea to compensate.