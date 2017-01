Maine Men’s Hockey Wins Frozen Fenway Game Over UConn

BOSTON (WABI TV5/CW) UMaine men’s hockey ended a 6 game winless streak against UConn today with a 4 to 0 victory at Fenway Park.

The Black Bears improve to 3-0 in Frozen Fenway Games.

Cam Brown, Blaine Byron, Rob Michel and Nolan Vesey with the goals for Maine.

Rob McGovern made 31 stops in the shutout victory.

The Black Bears are now 8-11-3 Overall and 2-7-1 in Hockey East.