Jonesport-Beals Boys Basketball Team Raises $2500 for Narraguagus Senior/Family

We told you this week about Chad Perry, the senior at Narraguagus fighting cancer, and the awesome response of the Downeast basketball community. It continued last night, Jonesport-Beals visited the Knights. The Royals put together a bottle drive fundraiser for the Perry’s in their communities and here’s the result…