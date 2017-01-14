Garage Destroyed in Madison Fire

Fire destroyed a large garage in Madison Saturday afternoon.

Crews from five towns were called to Lakewood Road around 1 o’clock.

They arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.

As you can see flames were shooting out the roof–and plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within half an hour–but it took several hours to get all the hot spots out.

The home on the property was not damaged.

A man who lived there had minor injuries…we’re told he burned his hands trying to put out the fire.

Madison’s fire chief says it appears the fire started in a wood stove.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office are trying to figure out an exact cause.