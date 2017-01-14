Crowds Gather for Games, Music and Craft Drinks at Bar Harbor Beerfest

Over one hundred people were in Bar Harbor, tasting all sorts of beers in a winter Beerfest. Photojournalist Thomas Morris takes a look.

“Today is the second annual Bar Harbor Winter Beeriest. Got a great crowd, live music, delicious Maine brewed craft beer.”

“Mainers love the winter, and we’ve been here for years. We want something to do in the winter. It’s a little bit quieter in the winter. People wanna stay in side, and stay warm, but we said you know what? Let’s give them a reason to get outside. What’s better than standing outside in the cold with a glass of beer,” says Alf Anderson of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“Everyone wants something fun to do, so we got some music out there. We’ve got some fun outdoor games,” says Anderson.

“It’s a way for the chamber to draw in visitors from all over the country hopefully,” says Anderson.

“Actually, it’s pretty good. I don’t know that I’ve had a non Maine beer since i moved here. Which is like 5 weeks ago,” says Kristen O’Connell, a participant at BeerFest.

“I mean it’s cold, it’s brutal, but everyone’s here for the same reason. There’s a lot of beer, and a lot of fun people hanging around,” says Alex Cole, a participant at BeerFest.

“We get to see who’s around in the winter, which is nice, to see who’s supporting the local breweries, and local businesses, and local ingredients. Especially what we’ve learned today,” says Sarah Neuner.

“It’s a celebration of local stuff that’s made in the state, you know? We get to try a lot of stuff that me normally might not get to see, you know? It’s from all over the place,” says Jacob Worcester.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to stay local than all of the craft breweries that have been popping up,” says Cole.