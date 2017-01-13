Warming Center Helps Augusta Residents Get Out of the Cold

“We have people that come in that are looking for some services- they might be homeless, they might be sleeping outside. We also have people that just want to give back, so we have volunteers that come exclusively because they want to spend time with other people and to give back to their community,” said Deidrah Stanchfield, Director of the Center.

The Augusta Community Warming Center is an initiative of the United Way of Kennebec Valley. It serves about 40 people a day.

Some folks take advantage of the services provided inside, including Addie’s Attic – a free clothing bank, some grab essentials from the Augusta Food Bank upstairs, and some simply want a warm place to enjoy a hot cup of coffee and a game of cribbage.

“We try to empower people to empower themselves because a lot of people come in with daily struggles- it gets cold out there and not everybody’s living healthy so they come in and get a warm cup of coffee and we try to support them,” said Dan Lau, Manager of the Center.

Twice a month, nearly 400 people stand in line to receive toiletries and other necessities from the ‘Everyday Basics’ pantry, which is also located inside.

Year-round the Center is looking for donations of coffee, powdered creamer, and snacks, but during the bitter Maine winters, donations are especially crucial to keep those in need warm.

“We accept warm layers – things like hats, mittens, and scarves. Also boots are a huge need right now, a lot of people are out walking the streets come in with wet feet, beat-up sneakers, and a pair of winter boots would really brighten up their day and help them navigate the city streets a little bit easier,” said Stanchfield.

They accept gently used items for children as well. The Community Warming Center is open to anyone from 9 to 4 every day.

As temperatures drop, those fortunate enough to have a little extra are encouraged to help out and drop off donations during business hours.