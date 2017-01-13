“Our Katahdin” Looks to the Future, Plans for Redevelopment of Millinocket Mill Site

An encouraging sign for a former paper mill site.

The non-profit organization “Our Katahdin” has bought the Great Northern Paper Assets and Property in Millinocket.

The three men behind the deal all grew up in the area.

For the past nine years, Town Council Chairman Mike Madore has watched young people leave Millinocket to find work.

A community once defined by its paper mill, now in search of a new identity.

“We lost a lot. You know nothing is ever going to come in and make 4,000 jobs like we had with Great Northern Paper.”

But the potential for growth is on the horizon.

“Fortunately for us, we have a group of young men who formed a nonprofit organization that was able to go ahead and purchase the mill site from Cate Street Capital.”

That group is Our Katahdin.

“My mom worked at this building behind us. My dad worked at this site for 43 years. My grandparents worked here, my great-grandparents worked here. So in a way, this is something that we couldn’t turn down.”

For these men, it’s a chance to contribute to the region that raised them.

“All of us are anywhere from 7 to 8 generations in the Katahdin region. Our parents still live here my mother is a nurse at MRH my father is a lumberjack. So it’s important to us that we get this right.”

The woman responsible for keeping the town’s history alive plays a role in this story too.

Trudy Wyman taught Sean Dewitt and Tony Foster when they were kids.

“I knew them when they were 10 years old, and who would’ve thought that they would’ve been able to come up with all of this that they’ve been doing the last couple of years. It’s really good.”

And now, these men are contributing to history.

One this curator is proud to be a part of.

“I think it will give people a lot of hope.”

“This group started out as one lady who just wanted to make things a little nicer in town. She encouraged her son and his friends to join.”

“Do we have all the answers now? No. And is this going to be a quick turnaround? No. But can we break down the issues that we have here into small chunks and start making progress? Absolutely yes.”

“Just goes to show you what one good intention will do. And this has given the town an incredible lift.”

The sale of the site was finalized at a price of one dollar.

But, it comes with about $1.4 million in tax liability to the IRS, $160,000 in back real estate taxes, and other outstanding debts.

Our Katahdin and the town of Millinocket hope to engage the community as they work toward redeveloping the site.