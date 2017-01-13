Old Town Traffic Meeting Open to Public

Too much traffic in Old Town?

That’s what a metropolitan planning organization wants to find out.

The Maine Department of Transportation did a recent traffic study and found traffic congestion because of flaws at the intersection of College and Stillwater Avenues.

It includes possible signal problems and issues tied to plans to replace two bridges along this corridor.

So planning officials are trying to figure out better strategies for future improvements.

They’d like public input on their current study, from Bennoch Rd. to College Ave.

The meeting is on Wed. night at 6:30 at Old Town City Hall.