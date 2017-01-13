Lawmakers To Ask Justices To Advise On Ranked Choice Voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Senate leaders say they will ask the state’s highest court to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new voting scheme approved by voters last fall.

The system would let Mainers ranked their preferred candidates. Democratic Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said he supports the effort to ensure that implementation can proceed properly.

The Supreme Judicial Court can issue advisory opinions to the governor or Legislature on legal issues of “high public importance.”

Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau said legal guidance is needed to protect Maine elections because ranked-choice voting may require amending Maine’s constitution, which refers to a “plurality of votes” deciding elections.

GOP Gov. Paul LePage this week said he doubts legislators have the backbone to repeal ranked-choice voting even if the justices said it is unconstitutional.