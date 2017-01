Fuel Prices Continue to Rise

The price of home heating oil continues to rise.

The average price of Number 2 heating oil in Maine is $2.27 a gallon.

That up 5 cents over the last 2 weeks.

Propane and kerosene went up too.

Kerosene is now $2.80 a gallon, propane $2.43.

Officials say that they expect prices to fluctuate, but slowly rise overall over the months ahead.