Fire Destroys Winslow Family’s Home

Fire destroyed a Winslow family’s home on China Road today.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire shortly after 3pm..

We’re told strong winds drove the fire, which is believed to have started in the garage, to the home.

The house, garage, and a vehicle that was in the driveway are all considered to be total losses.

The family’s son was home at the time of the fire but escaped without injury.

“When the call came in they were getting multiple calls on this fire. My first unit signed off, who lives just down the road, said it was totally involved. We were told a resident of the building was trying to get stuff out. Come to find out, he was trying to get one of the dogs out. We have a rabbit we were able to pull out of there that’s fine- two dogs and a cat we have not been able to locate yet,” said Chief David Lafountain, Waterville Fire.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating on Monday.