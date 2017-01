Eagle Rescued Near Kenduskeag Stream Suffered from Lead Poisoning

A bald eagle was rescued near the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor Thursday.

The bird had been named “Mom Bangor” by Avian Haven, the bird sanctuary in Freedom.

They say the creature had severe lead poisoning and could not be saved.

A second lead-poisoned bald eagle was found near Calais, and is being treated at the sanctuary.