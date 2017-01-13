Camp Out For Baxter Camp Sites

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer!

Starting Saturday, you can reserve campsites in Baxter State Park for the 2017 season.

People from across the globe venture to the region in hopes of scaling Mt. Katahdin or spotting a moose.

In order to make sure they get the campsite and the dates they want, a few hearty souls have set up camp outside park headquarters anxiously awaiting tomorrow morning.

“This has become a little group, a little camaraderie. And some of this people I only see once a year here because when we go into the park I don’t always see them again” said one camper.

“Pete and I drove up separately on Wednesday and then set the tent up yesterday morning and we’ve been out since. That’s the deal if you’re willing to stay out then you can make your reservations in the order in which you came in its strictly an honor system” said another.

Baxter headquarters opens at 8 am Saturday morning and you have to be there in person to make a reservation.

Only 20 percent of each campground will be allowed to be reserved for any given day and there are only two reservations per person.

Starting Sunday they will take reservations by phone.